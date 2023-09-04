How a man's quick thinking saved friend from electrocution. Watch viral video

The quick thinking of the man's friend saved his life from electrocution. (Representational)

In a heart-stopping video that has taken the internet by storm, a remarkable act of heroism unfolded, where a man saved his friend’s life from dying of electrocution with quick thinking. A CCTV clip has emerged on X that captures a person's narrow escape from electrocution.

The video, uploaded by an account aptly named “Cheating Death” on September 2, has since gone viral, amassing nearly 3.27 lakh views and a flurry of reactions.

The footage begins with a person attempting to close the shutters of what appears to be a shop. However, a sudden surge of electricity binds him to the metal grill, leaving him in a perilous predicament. It is at this critical juncture that his friend steps in. He touches his friend first only to realise that he was also getting shocked.

Faced with the dire reality that using his hands would be futile, the quick-thinking friend rapidly scans his surroundings for a lifeline. In a moment of pure inspiration, he seizes his scarf around his neck and tosses it around his friend’s neck. He then pulls with all his might, successfully wrenching his friend from the clutches of the electric shutter.

The friend, liberated from the electrified grip of the shutter, tumbles to safety. The heart-pounding drama that unfolded in those few seconds has captured impressed countless viewers.

Watch:



Man saved from electrocution pic.twitter.com/IKpKReEuXc — Cheating Death (@CasiMueren) September 1, 2023

Reactions to the video poured in swiftly, with one individual aptly summarizing the sentiments of many by stating, "Smart, quick thinking. The fall hurt, but it's worth it."

Another commented: “The question is, did he remove his footwear? That may have been the reasons for the electrocution. Obviously, current had leaked onto the gate. Really quick thinking saved him.”

“A real human being and a real hero,” read another comment.

The video reminds us that courage can emerge in the most unexpected moments, showcasing the power of human resilience.