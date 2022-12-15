 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How a man faked a whole month of his life using AI: 'descent into madness'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

Kyle Vorbach, a Los Angeles-based writer, director and content creator, made realistic images using a tool that creates AI-based content.

It all began when Kyle Vorbach wanted a new social media profile picture last October. (Image credit: kylevorbach/Instagram)

A man in the United States recently revealed that he fooled his friends and family when he faked a whole month of his life on social media using artificial intelligence (AI).

Vorbach confessed that every photo that he posted on Instagram for a month was generated using AI. He even faked a trip to New York City.

It all began when Vorbach wanted a new social media profile picture last October. He had previously generated realistic images of his Maltese dog using AI. Vorbach figured, if he can create life-like images of his pet, why not his own image? But it was going to be a lot harder to fake a human face as compared to that of an animal.

Vorbach had been told by an acquaintance that he resembled actor Ryan Gosling. He learnt that while creating AI-based images, one gets more believable results if the software was to told to create an image based on the looks of a well-known face. So Ryan Gosling it was. And thus, the man created an AI-generated photo of himself after several attempts, and used it as his profile picture on social media.

Vorbach described the image as “easily one of the best pictures I have ever taken. And I never even had to leave my bed”.