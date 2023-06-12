How a drunk Delhi man lost his car, laptop, phone and Rs 18,000 cash to a stranger in a Gurgaon pub

The man alighted his own car and took a metro home in his drunken state. (Representational)

A 30-year-old Delhi resident, in a state of drunken ignorance, found himself stripped of his laptop, car, mobile phone, and Rs 18,000 in cash after a night of heavy drinking with an unknown companion in Gurgaon.

Amit Prakash, an employee at a firm on Golf Course Road, began his Friday evening like any other weekend, looking forward to unwinding and celebrating the end of the week. Little did he know that his night would take an unexpected turn.

Prakash shared his account with the authorities, stating how his misfortune began when he went to a BYOB (bring your own booze) pub along on the Golf Course Road after work.

Prakash admitted to consuming alcohol to the point of intoxication, impairing his judgment and leaving him vulnerable. In his intoxicated state, he unintentionally paid an exorbitant amount of Rs 20,000 for a wine bottle that costed only Rs 2,000. The wine shop owner, thankfully, refunded him Rs 18,000 in cash.

Soon after, an unknown man approached Prakash and requested to join him for a few drinks. Prakash welcomed the stranger, offering him drinks.

Then they continued drinking in Prakash’s car and at Subhash Chowk, the stranger cunningly persuaded the victim to alight the vehicle. Prakash got down from the vehicle, forgetting it’s his own, and took a metro home to Greater Kailash II. The stranger drove away with Prakash's car, laptop, mobile phone, and cash.

Only realising the magnitude of his loss the next day, Prakash lodged a complaint at Sector 65 police station, Times of India reported. The Gurgaon police have initiated an investigation into the incident. However, due to Prakash's intoxicated state, he was unable to provide many details about the unidentified individual. The authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage.