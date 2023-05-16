How a 13-year-old US teen saved his sister from a kidnapping using only a slingshot

A teen saved his sister from a kidnapping by using just a slingshot. (Representational)

A 13-year-old boy from Michigan in the US rescued his 8-year-old sister from a potential kidnapping using just a slingshot. The incident unfolded on Wednesday when the young girl was looking for mushrooms in their backyard when a 17-year-old boy emerged with sinister intentions.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed due to legal reasons, seized the girl and forcefully covered her mouth to stifle her cries for help. His plan was to drag her into the woods and separate her from the safety of her family's home. However, the girl’s brother came to her rescue.

From his bedroom window, the girl’s 13-year-old sibling spotted the unfamiliar teenager approaching their backyard.

Realizing the imminent danger faced by his sister, he wasted no time in springing into action. Armed with a slingshot, a seemingly ordinary childhood toy, he took aim and unleashed a series of accurate shots at the would-be kidnapper. The projectiles found their mark, striking the suspect in the head and chest, causing him to release his grip on the girl.

Another family member witnessed the attacker fleeing the scene and immediately contacted the authorities. Swift police action resulted in the capture of the suspect, who had sought refuge at a nearby gas station.

During the investigation, the arrested suspect admitted his intention to inflict severe harm on the young girl. His chilling confession shed light on the potentially tragic outcome that was narrowly averted by the bravery and resourcefulness of her quick-thinking brother.

The suspect, charged as an adult, faces counts of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault and battery. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.