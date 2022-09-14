How 8 cheetahs from Namibia were selected for translocation to India

The cheetahs--who have been vaccinated and fitted with satellite collars--will be flown first to Jaipur and then to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh. (Representative image)

As the country gears up to welcome eight cheetahs from Namibia--74 years after the last cheetah died in India--here's how the big cats were selected for the translocation.

Since the entire process--a 12-year- coordination between the two nations-- was to ensure the survival of the cheetahs in the wild in India, it was essential to ensure that the cheetahs were healthy. The eight big cats were also selected on the basis of their wild disposition, hunting skills, and ability to contribute genetics that will result in a strong population, a report from Hindustan Times stated.

Among the eight, are five female cheetahs aged between 2 and 5 years, and three male cheetahs are aged between 4.5 and 5.5 years.

In a statement on Wednesday, Namibia’s Cheetah Conservation Foundation (CCF) said the mission to move the animals will begin on Friday. “After a brief ceremony to acknowledge Namibia’s donation and the significance of the mission, the cheetahs will be loaded onto a private B747 jet,” they stated.

According to the CCF, the aircraft bringing the cheetahs to India has been modified to allow cages to be secured in the main cabin but will still allow vets to have full access to the cats during the flight. The aircraft is an ultra-long range jet capable of flying for up to 16 hours and so can fly directly from Namibia to India without a stop to refuel, an important consideration for the well-being of the cheetahs, it said.

The cheetahs--who have been vaccinated and fitted with satellite collars--will be flown first to Jaipur and then to Kuno in Madhya Pradesh.

On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs in smaller quarantine enclosures where they will be kept for 30 days before being released in a six-sq km predator-proof holding facility with nine compartments.