    ‘House of the Dragon’ crashes HBO app for thousands, network points at Amazon's Fire TV

    The incident has also raised eyebrows as Amazon too has been prepping for the launch of another fantasy drama 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' which is being portrayed as a potential rival for HBO's 'House of the Dragon'.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    A still from 'House of the Dragon'. (Image credit: @WiCnet/Twitter)

    House of the Dragon, the official predecessor of HBO hit series Game of Thrones, premiered on Sunday, but not everyone was able to catch the action it as thousands of viewers complained of not being able to watch it via the network's app HBO Max.

    Several HBO subscribers took to Twitter to complain about it which was presumably caused by a flood of viewers, but an HBO spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that the problem appeared to be among viewers connecting via Amazon’s devices.

    House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” HBO said in a statement. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

    Fire TV stick is an Amazon device, and according to DownDetector.com, the app crash impacted at least 3,000 viewers, the publication stated.

    The incident has also raised eyebrows as Amazon too has been prepping for the launch of another fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which is being portrayed as a potential rival for HBO's House of the Dragon.

