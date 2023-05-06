Hotel guest wakes up to find manager sucking on his toes

A hotel guest woke up to find the night manager sucking his toes (Representational image)

The night manager of a hotel in Tennessee has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault after a guest woke up to find him sucking on his toes.

David Neal, the night manager at 4th Avenue South Hilton Hotel in Nashville, was found sucking on a guest’s toes on March 30, according to a report in The New York Post. He reportedly made a key card and entered the male guest’s room at around 5 am in the morning.

The guest, who has not been named in media reports, told Nashville Police Department officials that he woke up to find Neal’s mouth around his toes. Startled, he confronted the 52-year-old, whom he recognised as an employee of the hotel.

The guest realised that Neal had entered his room the day before to fix his TV.

David Neal told police that he entered the guest’s room only because he smelled smoke and wanted to make sure he was okay. However, cops say he never mentioned the smell of smoke to hotel security. None of the other hotel guests or staff reported smelling smoke either.

The key card he made to gain access to the hotel room has not been recovered so far.

Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He was arrested on Friday.