you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 01:55 PM IST

Hot on the heels of Xiaomi: Samsung's Galaxy A series crosses $1bn sales in India

The Galaxy A50 is the company’s bestselling A series phone.

Carlsen Martin
Samsung announced the Galaxy A series to take on the big Chinese players at their own game in delivering excellent value for money handsets. Delivering a strong message to its rivals, Samsung recently announced that the Galaxy A series smartphones contributed more than $1 billion in sales in India alone.

Samsung India’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ranjivjit Singh said, “In 70 days (since the launch of the series), with six models, we have crossed $1 billion, and we have sold five million units.” He went on to add that the South Korean tech giant was confident of achieving its $4-billion sales target for its Galaxy A series of smartphones in India this calendar year.

With the Galaxy A series, Samsung seems to be making up the ground it lost to the Chinese phone makers in India’s price-conscious smartphone market, where consumers lean towards value for money rather than over-the-top specs.

Samsung has currently launched six models of its Galaxy A series with the latest A80 yet to debut in India. The Galaxy A10, A30, A40 and A50 are presently all available under Rs 20,000, while the Galaxy A70 tops the list coming in at just under the Rs 30,000-mark. The Galaxy A80 is set to become the world’s first smartphone to feature a rotating camera and is expected to debut at under Rs, 45,000 if rumours are to be believed.

However, the OnePlus 7 launch price of Rs 32,999 may just have thrown a major curveball Samsung’s way and could quite possibly force the South Korean tech manufacturer to re-evaluate the pricing structure of its A70 and A80 handsets.

While the Galaxy A70 and A80 might be tough sells, the Galaxy A50 is looking like a pretty solid handset. According to Singh, the Galaxy A50 is the company’s bestselling A series phone with Samsung having to ramp up supply to meet the exceeding demand. Although Xiaomi still maintains pole position with the largest smartphone market share in India, analysts believe that Samsung’s Galaxy M and A series handsets are a fitting solution to Xiaomi’s onslaught.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on May 15, 2019 01:50 pm

