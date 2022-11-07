Hospitals flooded with pollution-induced cases as poor air quality leaves Delhi-NCR gasping

India aims to reduce the hazardous air pollutant PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations by 20 percent by 2024.

With a pall of smog hanging over Delhi-NCR and air quality just a notch below the “severe category”, hospitals in the region have been seeing a rise in patients suffering from respiratory illnesses. In particular, there has been an increase in patients coming in with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute exacerbation of asthma, allergic rhinitis and conjunctivitis.

Worse, many of the patients are youngsters with no history of lung ailments.

On November 7, the air quality index (AQI) at most places in Delhi-NCR was between 310-350, which was an improvement over the previous days, when the AQI had gone past the 400 mark. But doctors say the improvement is only marginal.

Most healthcare professionals say that patients who have asthma, COPD or interstitial lung disease continue to get severely affected by the poor air quality and are reporting to hospitals to seek expert medical care.

OPDs, IPDs full of pollution-related cases

According to Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant with Fortis Escorts in Delhi, there is a 20-25 percent increase in cases of breathlessness, throat itching, sore throat, cough and itchy eyes.

Also, there has been a rise in allergic cases, bronchial asthma cases, COPD cases, and cases with infection/allergies in the lungs, he said, adding that patients are being kept in hospital for 4-5 days and being treated with bronchodilators and other medications.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, head pulmonologist with Aakash healthcare super specialty hospital, said that the majority of patients with poor compliance to their regular medication are getting severe attacks of cough and breathlessness.

Not just this, many patients are getting admitted to intensive care units needing oxygen supplementation. A few are on non-invasive ventilation, while others have required invasive ventilation due to respiratory failure, which primarily happens due to a severe spasm of the wind-pipe, or due to pneumonia, he said.

“There is a significant rise in cases of acute asthma in the OPD as well as wards,” Budhraja added. “Elderly patients have required admission due to decreased oxygen levels, lung infections, increase in carbon dioxide in the blood and poor response to outpatient or oral medical therapy.

Short and long-term effects

Dr Kompella Suvarna, who is with Rosewalk Hospital in the national capital, explained that people exposed to high concentrations of air pollutants experience disease symptoms of varying seriousness and the effects may be both for short and long term.

Short-term effects include irritation, burning, redness of the eyes, nose, skin, throat, as well as headaches, nausea and cough. These can get aggravated and become long-term adverse effects, which are chronic and can be fatal in severe cases.

Such fatalities are more frequent in people with a predisposing disease, said Suvarna.

A report on pollution and health published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal this year said that air pollution was responsible for 16.7 lakh deaths in India in 2019, which was 17.8 percent of all deaths in the country that year.

Children are particularly vulnerable

Dr Praveen Khilnani, paediatric pulmonologist with Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Delhi, said his centre has seen a dramatic rise in the number of patients with respiratory problems, including both lower and upper tracts.

According to Khilnani, children with underlying chronic lung diseases, particularly asthma, are especially vulnerable and face a greater risk from the adverse effects of pollution.

“As a precautionary measure, wearing of masks is advised, but they should not be worn too loose or too tight,” he cautioned. “Along with this, investing in some indoor air purifiers or air purifying plants is also recommended”.

Suvarna said that apart from respiratory issues, air pollution also adversely affects the immune system and modulation in kids and may also trigger neurological conditions.