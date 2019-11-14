Honor V30 video teaser confirms triple camera setup, to launch on November 26

The company has already confirmed a pill-shaped punch-hole screen for housing dual front cameras.
Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up for the official launch of the Honor V30 on November 26 in China. The smartphone is expected to feature top-of-the-line specifications. A couple of weeks before the official launch, Honor has revealed some specifications of the V30 via a video teaser.
The video teaser confirms that Honor V30 will feature a triple-camera setup. At the 0:03 mark, the video gives a split-second teaser of the V30’s rear camera module. The camera module is similar to the one found on the Galaxy M30s which has the three sensors placed vertically with the LED flash on the right.
The company has already confirmed a pill-shaped punch-hole screen for housing dual front cameras. The smartphone will have very narrow bezels on either edge, according to the teaser uploaded on Weibo.Other specs revealed by the tipster include a Kirin 990 SoC, a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support. Honor V30 is also confirmed to support dual-mode NSA and SA 5G connectivity.