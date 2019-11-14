Honor V30 video teaser confirms triple camera setup, to launch on November 26

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up for the official launch of the Honor V30 on November 26 in China. The smartphone is expected to feature top-of-the-line specifications. A couple of weeks before the official launch, Honor has revealed some specifications of the V30 via a video teaser.

The video teaser confirms that Honor V30 will feature a triple-camera setup. At the 0:03 mark, the video gives a split-second teaser of the V30’s rear camera module. The camera module is similar to the one found on the Galaxy M30s which has the three sensors placed vertically with the LED flash on the right.



V30 single camera lcd punch hole.

4000mAh battery 22.5w SuperCharge

60 mp triple camera

Kirin 990

V30 Pro dual camera Oled punch hole

4200nAh battery 40w SuperCharge

60 mp quad camera

15w wireless charging

Kirin 990 5G#HonorV30 #HonorV30Pro pic.twitter.com/Txfi6h5kEJ

The Honor V30 will reportedly feature a 60MP primary sensor in its triple-camera setup. A tipster, who goes by the name ‘Teme’ has tweeted the specifications of the V30.

The company has already confirmed a pill-shaped punch-hole screen for housing dual front cameras. The smartphone will have very narrow bezels on either edge, according to the teaser uploaded on Weibo.