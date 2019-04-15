Honor to launch Honor 20i and MagicBook 2019 in China on April 17

Honor has announced on Weibo that the company would launch two new products on April 17. The Huawei sub-brand would launch Honor 20i and Honor MagicBook 2019 in China.

The teaser does not give many hints about the specifications of the Honor 20i. The only specs confirmed in the video is that the Honor 20i would sport a water-drop notch with a 32MP AI front camera in it. Other details of the smartphone were leaked in a TENAA listing that showed the Honor 20i featuring a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone would be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, same as its parent company’s Huawei P30 Lite. The Octa-core chipset would be paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. It would pack a decent 3,400 mAh battery and run on Android 9.0 based EMUI 9.0

Alongside the Honor 20i, the company would launch Honor Magicbook 2019 in China. Looking at the teaser image, it is speculated that the successor of last year’s Magicbook would have improved graphics and battery with some performance enhancements.