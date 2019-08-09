Honor Smart Screen TV with motorised camera receives over 100,000 reservations before its launch

After its successful run in the affordable and mid-tier smartphone market, Chinese device-maker Honor is planning to venture into televisions. The Huawei sub-brand is set to launch the Honor Smart Screen TV on August 10, at the Huawei Developer Conference 2019 in China.

While the Honor TV is still one day away from its official launch date, it has already caused a major stir. Although the company is yet to reveal any details or share images officially, 100,000 people have already pre-ordered the TV, based on teasers alone. Huawei and Honor have stepped up the marketing game for the upcoming TV through teasers and creative HDC 2019 invites.

George Zhao (Ming), president of Honor, hinted key details about the TV, including its capabilities and processor. In the latest teaser, Honor revealed that the smart TV has a motorised camera module inside. The feature would work similarly to that on a smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. The camera could be used to make video calls, capture pictures or record videos.

According to Zhao, the Honor Smart Screen TV will be powered by the Honghu 818 chipset. The Honghu 818 chipset is developed by Huawei’s Hisilicon with Baidu. The chipset seems to be optimised specifically for smart screen products, unlike the Kirin chipset, which is used on smartphones.

The new chipset supports HDR, noise reduction, dynamic contrast improvement, super-resolution, motion estimation, motion compensation and automatic colour management technologies for an immersive viewing experience. The Honghu 818 also supports image decoding up to 64 megapixels and 4K at 120 fps and 8K at 30 fps video decoding.