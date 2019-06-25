Honor 9X specs surface on the internet, could come with Kirin 810 processor and triple cameras

Last week, specs of the rumoured Honor 9X Pro were leaked online. The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP camera. A week after the Pro variant leaked, the same tipster has uploaded specifications of the standard Honor 9X online.

According to Chinese Tipster Teme, who uploaded the leaked specifications, Honor 9X would have the same screen 6.5- 6.7-inch display as the Honor 9X Pro. The standard variant would have the same LCD panel as the Pro variant.



Rumored Honor 9X specs

6.5"-6.7" lcd screen

24 mp primary camera with 8 mp swa and 2 mp depth camera

20 mp selfie camera

10 w charge

3750 mAh battery

Kirin 810#Honor9X https://t.co/2A9MWoKCIj

— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) June 24, 2019

As for the internals, the Honor 9X could come with a Kirin 810 SoC which Huawei recently debuted with the Nova 5. The new processor has been crushing the Snapdragon 710 and 730 SoC in benchmarks tests. The tipster has not revealed the RAM and ROM details paired with the SoC. In terms of battery, the Honor 9X could come packed with a 3,750 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

For optics, there would be a triple camera setup with a 24MP primary sensor. The other two cameras include an 8MP super wide angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Honor 9X would house a 20MP front camera. Teme has not mentioned the presence of a punch-hole or a notch for the front camera.