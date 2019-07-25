Honor 9X series crosses 200,000 pre-registrations a day after its launch

Honor recently marked the debut of its first full-screen, pop-up front camera smartphone, in the form of the Honor 9X series. According to the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro racked in over 200,000 pre-registrations in a day.

The popular Chinese e-commerce platform, JD.com also recorded 100,000 bookings 24 hours after the launch. Huawei mall’s pre-registration also crossed the 100,000-mark, taking the total tally to 200,000 pre-orders. Although pre-orders don’t translate to actual sales number, it doesn’t change the fact that the Honor 9X series has got a lot of heads turning.

The Honor 9X is scheduled to go on sale in China on the 30th of July while consumers will have to wait till the 9th of August for its Pro sibling.



4GB + 64GB – CNY 1,399 (Approx. Rs 14,000)



6GB + 64GB – CNY 1,599 (Approx. Rs 16,000)



6GB + 128GB – CNY 1,899 (Approx. Rs 19,00)





8GB + 128GB – CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 22,000)



8GB + 256GB – CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 24,000)



One of the reasons for the Honor 9X series’ immense success was because of the value-added proposition it offers. Both the Honor 9X and 9X Pro feature a 7nm Kirin 810 SoC with improved AI functionality, while the Pro variant also gets liquid cooling.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro aim to deliver a flagship-like experience in terms of performance, camera, display, and design at a price that proves to be beneficial for the consumer. Although there is still no word on when the Honor 9X series will debut in global markets, it will certainly bring the competition to the mid-range smartphone market, which seems to be getting more competitive by the day.