Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro with 16MP pop-up camera and Kirin 810 SoC launched: Specs, Features and Price

Honor has launched the Honor 9X-series in China. The 9x-series consists of two smartphones, namely the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro. Both the smartphones feature an all-screen design with a pop-up camera.

The Honor 9X has been priced in the mid-range category in China. It starts at Yuan 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base variant. The Honor 9X Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs 22,000). Both the smartphones would go on sale in China starting July 30 and August 9, respectively.

As far as specifications go, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro sport a 6.59-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. Both these smartphones have very minimum bezels, with the chin being the thickest. They also share the same battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh.

Under the hood, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro get powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC. The Honor 9X gets 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. The Honor 9X Pro, on the other hand, gets 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Storage on both these smartphones can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD.

In terms of camera, both smartphones have a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. However, the 9X Pro gets an additional 8MP wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.2 pop-up camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

The Honor 9X starts at Yuan 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage variants are priced at Yuan 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and Yuan 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000), respectively. It is available in Midnight Blue, Midnight Black and Red colour options.

The Honor 9X Pro comes in two variants with 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. Both these variants are priced at Yuan 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and Yuan 2,399 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. It is available in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colours.