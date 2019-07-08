App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor 9X design schematics suggest pop-up front camera, dual rear cameras

At the back, there would be a dual-camera setup, contrary to previous leaks that suggested a triple camera setup on Honor 9X.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honor has confirmed the launch of Honor 9X in China on July 23. The smartphone specs have been leaked in the past, giving an idea of what can be expected from the Honor 9X. A new leak now reveals the design schematics of the Honor 9X.

Popular tipster Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, uploaded the design schematics of Honor 9X. According to the image uploaded by Blass, the Honor 9X would have a pop-up front camera. This means that the device would not have a notch or a punch-hole. The display would come with thin bezels on the sides with a thicker chin.

At the back, there would be a dual-camera setup with LED flash inside the same unit. This is contrary to the previous leak that suggested the Honor 9X with the triple camera setup. On the sides, there are the power and volume buttons, with a possible AI key.

Honor has not yet teased the Honor 9X on any of its social media handles. The company’s launch date announcement poster, too, did not reveal or give any hints of the smartphone. Based on leaks in the past, Honor 9X could feature a 6.5- 6.7-inch LCD screen. Performance specs include Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC, a 3,750 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. For selfies, the Honor 9X would house a 20MP front camera. 

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Honor #Huawei #smartphones #Technology

