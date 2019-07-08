Honor 9X design schematics suggest pop-up front camera, dual rear cameras

Honor has confirmed the launch of Honor 9X in China on July 23. The smartphone specs have been leaked in the past, giving an idea of what can be expected from the Honor 9X. A new leak now reveals the design schematics of the Honor 9X.

Popular tipster Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, uploaded the design schematics of Honor 9X. According to the image uploaded by Blass, the Honor 9X would have a pop-up front camera. This means that the device would not have a notch or a punch-hole. The display would come with thin bezels on the sides with a thicker chin.

At the back, there would be a dual-camera setup with LED flash inside the same unit. This is contrary to the previous leak that suggested the Honor 9X with the triple camera setup. On the sides, there are the power and volume buttons, with a possible AI key.