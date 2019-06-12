App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Spec sheet, price and features

If you are someone who is finding it tough to decide which smartphone to buy under Rs 15,000, the spec sheet below may help you compare and choose the best device for you.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Yesterday, Honor launched the Honor 20 series smartphones in India. The latest offering by Huawei’s sub-brand offers three smartphones, namely Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The Honor 20i offers mid-budget features and has been priced at Rs 14,999.

The sub-Rs 15,000 category is crowded with many smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30. If you are someone who is finding it tough to decide which smartphone to buy under Rs 15,000, the spec sheet below may help you compare and choose the best device for you.
Parameters Honor 20i   Redmi Note 7 Pro  Realme 3 Pro  Samsung Galaxy M30
Display 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Gets water-drop notch. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels.
Processor 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with Mali G51MP4 GPU. 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. 1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 Octa Core Processor with Mali G71 GPU.
RAM and Storage options 4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to  512GB via microSD.
Rear Camera 24MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(f/2.4) + 2MP(f/2.4) 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) 13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP   123-degree ultra-wide angle lens.
Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP sensor
Battery 3,400 mAh with 10W fast-charging. 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging.
OS Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out.
Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack
Colour options Midnight Black, Phantom Red and Phantom Blue. Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red. Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue. Gradation Black, Gradation Blue.
Price Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB.
 
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #best smartphones under Rs 15000 #Best smartphones under Rs 20000 #Honor #Realme #Samsung #Xiaomi

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.