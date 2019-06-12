Honor 20i vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy M30: Spec sheet, price and features

Yesterday, Honor launched the Honor 20 series smartphones in India. The latest offering by Huawei’s sub-brand offers three smartphones, namely Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. The Honor 20i offers mid-budget features and has been priced at Rs 14,999.

Parameters Honor 20i Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy M30 Display 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Gets water-drop notch. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has a dew-drop notch on top. 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen comes with a water-drop notch on top. 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch and a resolution of 1080 * 2280 pixels. Processor 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core chipset with Mali G51MP4 GPU. 2.0 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core SoC with Adreno 612 GPU. 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE with Adreno 616 GPU. 1.8 GHz Exynos 7904 Octa Core Processor with Mali G71 GPU. RAM and Storage options 4GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB and 6GB +128GB. Expandable via microSD up to 256GB. 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB. Expandable upto 256GB via microSD. 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB. Expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Rear Camera 24MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(f/2.4) + 2MP(f/2.4) 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP. 16MP (f/1.7) + 5MP (f/2.4) 13MP (f/1.9) + 5MP (f/2.2) + 5MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle lens. Front camera 32MP f/2.0 sensor 13MP f/2.0 sensor 25MP f/2.0 sensor 16MP sensor Battery 3,400 mAh with 10W fast-charging. 4,000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 fast charging support. 4,045 mAh with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charge tech 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging. OS Android 9.0 based EMUI 9 Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6 Android 8.1 based Experience UI 9.5. Android 9 update rolling out. Connectivity 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS,, headphone jack 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, headphone jack Colour options Midnight Black, Phantom Red and Phantom Blue. Neptune Blue, Space Black, Nebula Red. Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple, Nitro Blue. Gradation Black, Gradation Blue. Price Rs 14,999 for 4GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 128GB Rs 14,990 for 4GB + 64GB, Rs 17,990 for 6GB + 128GB.

The sub-Rs 15,000 category is crowded with many smartphones like Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30. If you are someone who is finding it tough to decide which smartphone to buy under Rs 15,000, the spec sheet below may help you compare and choose the best device for you.