Honor 20i launched with 6.21-inch display and triple camera setup

After many rumours and reports, Honor has launched the Honor 20i in China. The Huawei sub-brand is expected to launch in other international markets as the Honor 20 Lite.

The Honor 20i has been launched as a budget-end device in China. It has a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The screen has a water-drop notch at the top and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The Honor 20i gets powered by Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 710F SoC paired with RAM options OF 4GB AND 6GB. The storage options start from 64GB and go up to 256GB. For graphics, the phone comes with Mali G51MP4 GPU with GPU Turbo 2.0 to provide users with better gaming experience.

The highlight feature of the Honor 20i is the camera setup. It comes with a rear camera setup of 24MP + 8MP + 2MP primary, ultra-wide and depth sensors respectively. At the front is a 32MP camera inside the water-drop notch. The front camera comes with HDR, Portrait mode and face unlock.

The Honor 20i comes packed with a 3,400 mAh battery. Unfortunately, the feature-rich smartphone does not support fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm aptX HD audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is available in three colours — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, and Magic Night Black.In China, the device is priced at Yuan 1,599 (approximately Rs 16,600) for the 4GB/128GB and the 6GB/64GB. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Yuan 1,899 ( approximately Rs 19,700) whereas the 6GB/256GB is available for Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,800). There is also an Honor 20i AAPE Edition for Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,800) which would be available in May. There is no word of the smartphone’s launch in India but is expected to be launched as the Honor 20 Lite.