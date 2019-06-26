Honor 20 vs Asus 6z vs OnePlus 7: Which is the best Rs 30K smartphone you can buy?

Huawei's sub-brand Honor recently launched the Honor 20 in Indian markets. Coming in at Rs 32,999, the Honor 20 is designed to offer a flagship experience on a mid-range budget. However, Honor 20 isn’t the only phone in this price range. There's Asus 6z and OnePlus 7 also giving tough competition.

Model OnePlus 7 Honor 20 Asus 6z Chipset Snapdragon 855 Kirin 980 Snapdragon 855 Display 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED 6.26-inch FHD+ LCD 6.4-inch FHD+ LCD RAM 6/8GB 6GB 6/8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Operating System OxygenOS based on Android 9 Magic UI 2.1 (compatible with Android 9) Android Pie with new ASUS UI Rear Camera 48MP + 5MP 48MP + 16MP + 2MP + 2MP 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 16-megapixel 32-megapixel NA Battery 3,700 mAh 3,750 mAh 5,000 mAh Price (Rs) 32,999 32,999 31,999

So, how does the Honor 20 compare against its two competitors:

Design - Asus 6z

In terms of design, all three of these phones look and feel premium. However, the OnePlus 7 and its teardrop notch look very 2018, while the Honor 20, on the other hand, looks, much better with its punch-hole notch. But in terms of unique design, we have to go with the Asus 6z. The flippable camera is like nothing we’ve seen before and doesn’t seem borrowed.

Performance - OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 features a Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage. The specs of the OnePlus 7 are very similar to the Pro version with the only exception being an additional 12GB RAM option in the Pro version.

While the Honor 20 and Asus 6z also feature 7nm Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 855 chips, respectively, the UFS 3.0 storage in the 7 Pro offers faster read and write speeds.

Performance on any one of these phones is going to be a complete non-issue, but if we had to pick a winner it would have to be the OnePlus 7 because of UFS 3.0 storage.

Display - OnePlus 7

While the resolution on all the three devices is nearly similar. The OnePlus 7 utilises an AMOLED panel as compared to the IPS LCD screens on the Honor 20 and Asus Zenfone 6. The AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 is going to make content pop as compared to the LCD panels on the other devices.

Camera - Asus 6z & Honor 20

We’d have to suggest you go with the Honor 20 when it comes to camera performance. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera didn’t really live up to flagship standards, and while we’ve not had a crack at the Honor 20, the addition of a wide angle lens – absent on the OnePlus 7 – puts the device ahead of the OnePlus 7.

However, the Asus 6z has some amazing new camera features and will give you better selfies than any other device on the market. The Asus 6z is undoubtedly the best for selfies, but the Honor 20 may edge it out in rear camera performance. This one is simply too close to call.

Battery - Asus 6z

Power-efficiency on all phones is going to be nearly similar courtesy of the 7nm chipset. While UFS 3.0 storage on the OnePlus 7 could save little more power, the massive 5,000 mAh battery on the 6z is the most we’ve seen on a flagship.

User Interface - OnePlus 7

Huawei’s tussle with the US government could affect its Android licensing, and as of now Magic UI 2.1 skin on the Honor 20 doesn’t offer the near-stock Android experience you’ll get with Oxygen OS and the new Asus UI, which has undergone several improvements. However, OnePlus works closely with the community to continually improve Oxygen OS.

Verdict

While the OnePlus 7 and Honor 20 are excellent devices. The Asus Zenfone 6 or 6z makes more overall sense. With the 6z, you're getting good software, a decent rear camera, the best selfie camera, superb battery life, and over-the-top performance.