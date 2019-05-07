Honor 20 series flagship handsets to launch on the May 21 with punch-hole display

The Honor 20 series is set to debut on May 21 this year at an event in London. The company recently confirmed the launch date for the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro through posts on its social media handles.

The Honor 20 and 20 Pro are set to offer flagship-grade hardware and performance at a mid-range price. Considering Honor is a Huawei sub-brand, the Honor 20 Pro is likely to see some of the P30 Pro’s camera capabilities like the incredible low-light photography and the addition of a Periscope zoom lens.



Linus Tech Tips, a renowned YouTube channel recently posted a tweet revealing the Honor 20 Pro, which was then retweeted by Honor’s official Twitter handle.

From the image, you can tell that the Honor 20 ditches the tear-drop notch seen on the P30 Pro, instead opting for a punch-hole display on the top-left corner of the device. Unlike the View20, the Honor 20 and 20 Pro are also likely to get OLED displays.

While Honor hasn’t revealed any details about its upcoming flagship handsets; the budget Honor 20 Lite has been around for a while now. The budget Honor 20 smartphone features a 32-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup, which offers some indication as to what type of camera layout you could expect on the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro.

Both the Honor 20 and 20 Pro will likely be powered by Huawei’s flagship Kirin 980 SoC built on the 7nm processor. You can also expect to see in-display fingerprint scanners, while the Pro model could even get a ToF camera.

Honor is also looking for beta testers to review the latest Honor 20 series flagship phones and share their experiences with XDA audiences.