Honor 20 Pro announced with five cameras and punch-hole display: Price, specs, features

Huawei's sub-brand Honor recently added a brand-new flagship to its rank in the form of the Honor 20 Pro. The new Honor device is pretty impressive and set to provide stiff competition to the likes of the Xiaomi’s Mi 9, Asus’ Zenfone 6 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Honor 20 Pro is designed to offer users an all-round flagship experience at a reasonable price.

Performance

The phone is powered by Huawei’s flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 mobile SoCs built on 7nm technology, that’s also used in the P30 Pro. The chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Honor 20 Pro also uses proprietary graphene sheet cooling technology to ensure the device stays cool during intense gaming sessions.

Camera

The highlight of the Honor 20 Pro is its quad camera set up at the back, which received a DxOMark score of 111 overall, similar to what the OnePlus 7 Pro received. The Honor 20 Pro features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 unit paired with f/1.4 aperture lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor to add macro details to photos. The primary 48 MP camera features four-axis optical image stabilization, while the telephoto lens can produce 3x optical, 5x hybrid and 30x digital zoom. The smartphone sports a 32-megapixel front camera which is housed in the punch-hole display.

Display

The Honor 20 Pro has a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Honor’s latest flagship handset uses an LCD screen, rather than an OLED panel, which is somewhat of a disappointment considering the phone is touted as the flagship Honor smartphone.

The Honor 20 Pro runs on a 4000 mAh battery coupled with fast charging support. Honor claims that the 22.5-adapter can juice up the handset from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. The Honor 20 Pro runs on the Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone comes in Phantom Blue and Black colour variants. Honor has confirmed that its latest flagship would be priced at €599 (Approx. Rs 46,500).