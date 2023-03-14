Hong Kong employee lands in trouble after etiquette gaffe at office party, internet debates

A young office-goer in Hong Kong has posted a complaint on social media about being victimised by his boss due to an etiquette mistake that he committed during a night out with colleagues.

As per a report published on the South China Morning Post website, in a thread, titled “Offended my boss by not knowing the rules when drinking with him.” posted on the anonymous forum Dcard, the worker stated that the manager of his team had proposed a dinner for the entire team and insisted on drinking during dinner and raising a toast.

The office-goer revealed that while taking the toast, he had failed to observe an "important piece of etiquette" in the eyes of the seniors. As per a colleague, the manager was extremely angry at the worker as during the toasting process, he had raised his glass higher than his boss. The office-goer claimed that as a result of this error on his side, he was scolded by his boss at the workplace.

Moneycontrol News