Hong Kong central bank sends care packages to execs in quarantine

Hong Kong maintains one of the world's longest quarantines.

Hong Kong's central bank confirmed Tuesday that its officials sent care package goodies to high profile executives in quarantine as the business community's frustrations grow over the city's international isolation.

The finance hub maintains one of the world's longest quarantines, a measure that has kept the city largely coronavirus-free but cut off from much of the world.

For some VIP executives stuck in mandatory hotel quarantine for up to 21 days, the burden has been eased by care packages.

Eddie Yue, head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), told the Hong Kong Economic Times on Monday that a team was sending "wine and gourmet food" to finance executives in the hope they would be "less angry with Hong Kong" over the strict quarantines.

When asked for comment on Tuesday, an HKMA spokesperson told AFP: "From their own pockets, HKMA senior executives sent confectioneries to a handful of executives under quarantine as a token of personal regards."

The HKMA did not elaborate on the contents of the care packages, nor how many people had received them.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Hong Kong dubs itself "Asia's World City" but has been largely internationally cut off throughout the pandemic, even as rival business hubs like Singapore, New York and London switch to living with the virus and reopening borders.

The city's leaders have mirrored China's zero-COVID-19 strategy and made clear that restarting quarantine-free travel with the mainland must come before reopening to the rest of the world.

That approach has been welcomed by Hong Kong residents cut off from families or businesses in China, but sparked growing anger among employees and managers at blue-chip multinationals.

Businesses have complained the rules are hampering efforts to retain and recruit talent, and their pleas to officials have fallen on deaf ears.

Some airlines have been steering clear of Hong Kong altogether so that crew can avoid quarantine.

Last month, FedEx announced it was relocating all pilots based in the city to California.

In October, a survey by the finance industry's main lobby group in Hong Kong warned half of its members were actively contemplating moving staff or functions out of the city.

With no end to the zero-Covid strategy in sight, some major banks like JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have begun offering staff thousands of dollars to help fund quarantine spells.