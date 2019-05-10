App
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honda gives Jazz a hybrid upgrade

The company has announced that it will be unveiling the new car at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show on October 24, 2019.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Japanese automobile manufacturer Honda is gearing up to launch the next iteration of its Jazz hatchback. The company has confirmed that the fourth-gen car will be upgraded with a new, compact dual-motor hybrid system, making it the first Honda to receive the updated powertrain.

The company has announced that it will be unveiling the new car at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show on October 24 this year. The Jazz will be powered by a new i-MMD dual-motor hybrid powertrain along with its regular petrol and diesel engine options.

Though Honda has not officially confirmed the specifications of the motor, it is expected that the Jazz will receive a hybrid system mated with the 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine of the third-gen Jazz.

With this setup, the engine will be able to act as a range extender, giving better efficiency under low load. It can also offer a pure EV mode as well.

Honda has confirmed that it will continue selling diesel cars in India post-2020. Hence, it can be safely assumed that a hybrid powertrain will also be offered as an option as well. The company has stated that it will rely on hybrids to meet the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards, which will be adopted in India by 2022 or 2023.

Though there has been no official announcement from Honda about the launch of the Jazz hybrid in India, it can be safely assumed that the car will enter Indian markets sometime next year.
