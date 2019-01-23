Honda confirms CB300R launch on February 8

Japanese bike manufacturer Honda has announced that it will launch its latest naked quarter-litre bike CB300R on February 8. This bike will be the last to be launched by Honda for this fiscal year.

Honda has already begun accepting bookings for the Neo Sports Café, with a token amount of Rs 5,000. The bike may come to India through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and will be assembled locally. The Honda CB300R bears the look of a scaled-down CB100R, one of the flagship naked motorcycles of Honda.

It is powered by a 286cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 30.9 PS of power and 27Nm of peak torque. This powertrain is mated to a 6-speed transmission, and Honda claims that the bike returns an impressive mileage of 30.2 kmpl. It sports an all-digital instrument console, along with a LED headlamp, turn indicators and tail lamp.

Regarding rider aides, the CB300R is built around a sturdy tubular steel frame and is held up by 41mm USD forks in the front, and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. It has a twin disc setup, with a 296mm disc and a four-piston calliper, and a 220mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear. It has an IMU-based (Inertial Measurement Unit) ABS, which divides the braking force intelligently between the front and rear brakes.

Honda has stated that it will keep the CB300R below the Rs. 2.5 lakh mark, so it would not be wrong to expect a price tag of Rs. 2.3-2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).