Home Secretary asks Union territories to plan augmentation of hospital infrastructure in advance for next 3 weeks

Migrant workers gather at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla today advised that the administrations of union territories in India to plan the augmentation of hospital infrastructure in advance for the next three weeks.

He was speaking at a high-level review meeting held on April 20 to assess the status of COVID-19 situation and steps taken to contain the spread of infections and the state of other public health measures in all the union territories.

The Union Home Secretary urged constant vigilance regarding the evolving situation of COVID-19 in union territories. Strict enforcement of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour was stressed along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets etc.

During the meeting, the administrations of Union Territories were also asked to ramp up testing and other infrastructure relating to large containment zones.

The meeting was also attended by Member NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul, Director General ICMR Balram Bhargava and Director Generals of Police of all the Union Territories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Following the meeting, the Jammu and Kashmir administration issued restrictions for COVID-19 containment. The 'Corona curfew' from 10 pm to 6 am was extended to all 20 districts, public transport has been asked to ply with 50 percent seating capacity and markets to open with 50 percent shops on a rotation basis.

The union territory of Puducherry will also impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from today. All the hotels have been directed to shut their doors by 8 pm and to allow only parcel services after this time band. The beach road at Puducherry will remain closed after 5 pm.