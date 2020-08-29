Home Minister Amit Shah recovers from COVID-19, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was under medical supervision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has recovered from COVID-19. He is likely to be discharged shortly.



Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi (on August 18) for post-COVID Care: AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/9wIo4tg3r4

— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

AIIMS released a statement on August 29, that says, "Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time."

The union minister was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and body aches on August 18. The hospital had released a statement informing that he has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care.

On August 2, the Union minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and admitted to a hospital. On August 14, he said that he had tested negative for COVID-19.