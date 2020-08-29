Home Minister Amit Shah recovers from COVID-19, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS

The home minister was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and body aches on August 18.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was under medical supervision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has recovered from COVID-19. He is likely to be discharged shortly.AIIMS released a statement on August 29, that says, "Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time."
Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time. He was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi (on August 18) for post-COVID Care: AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/9wIo4tg3r4
The union minister was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and body aches on August 18. The hospital had released a statement informing that he has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care.