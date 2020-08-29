172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|home-minister-amit-shah-recovers-from-covid-19-likely-to-be-discharged-soon-aiims-5771951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Home Minister Amit Shah recovers from COVID-19, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS

The home minister was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and body aches on August 18.

Moneycontrol News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was under medical supervision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has recovered from COVID-19. He is likely to be discharged shortly.

AIIMS released a statement on August 29, that says, "Amit Shah has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time."

The union minister was admitted to the hospital after complaining of fatigue and body aches on August 18. The hospital had released a statement informing that he has been admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care.

Close
On August 2, the Union minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and admitted to a hospital. On August 14, he said that he had tested negative for COVID-19.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Covid-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.