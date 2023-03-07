In this Goa village, people celebrate Holi with fire showers

Holi is celebrated with colours in India but the scene is a bit different, even scary for some, in Malcarnem village in Goa where people shower hot embers on their bodies, a unique tradition associated with the festival in the country.

In many states, the festival of Holi begins the next day after people burn pyres of wood, marking the end of the evil "holika", on the previous night.

However, people in Malcornem village, located 80 km away from Panaji in South Goa, follow a different and unique celebration, which they have been observing for centuries.

"No one has a record of when this tradition started. But 'Sheni Ujo' is an integral part of our temple culture. Once a year, this tradition is observed on the eve of the Holi festival," said Kushta Gaonkar, a village resident.

PTI