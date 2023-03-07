Holi 2023: How to protect pets, stray animals during celebrations

Holi is just a day away and people across the country are gearing up to celebrate from the festival of colours. While the annual festival offers an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate, the colours used in the festivities can harm pets and stray animals such as cats and dogs.

The animals may suffer from skin and eye irritation and the water balloons may hurt them as well.

Here are a few suggestions to help protect animals during Holi celebrations:

Keep them indoors: Traditionally, Holi is celebrated outdoors. One way to reduce exposure of colours to pets is to keep them indoors during the celebrations and let them out once they are over. Post celebrations, it is also advisable to take pets to locations with reduced presence of colours.

Use of organic colours: The use of colours is fundamental during Holi celebrations. However, pets can be harmed if they inhale colours with chemicals in large quantities. The Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) told The Asian Age that unlike human skin, animal skin can absorb the toxic particles which could prove hazardous. Hence it is advised to use organic colours that are produced using flowers and vegetables, which can be sprinkled on pets since they don't contain harmful chemical content. Actor-politician Mimi Chakraborty spoke to Entertainment Times, advising the public to not smear colour on stray dogs. "My pets are privileged; they stay in a protected environment. But I'm more concerned about stray dogs. A lot of people smear colour on stray dogs just for fun. The dogs try to lick these chemical colours off and get sick, even die. So, I would request everyone to refrain from doing this; it's inhuman," she said.

A message from Delhi Police to Zomato customer trying to order ‘bhaang’ Covering them up: Pets can be protected from coming in contact with the colours used during the celebrations by dressing them with bandanas and scarves that are made from soft material, so as to not cause them any discomfort. Need for vigilance: There can be a tendency to get carried away during Holi celebrations. However, it would help to do a timely check on pets amidst the celebrations to know whether they are being exposed to the colours or not.

Moneycontrol News