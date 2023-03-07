 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Holi 2023: How to protect pets, stray animals during celebrations

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

The Pet Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) says that unlike human skin, animal skin can absorb the toxic particles which could prove hazardous.

Holi 2023: There are ways to protect your pets and stray animals during the celebrations. (Representational)

Holi is just a day away and people across the country are gearing up to celebrate from the festival of colours. While the annual festival offers an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate, the colours used in the festivities can harm pets and stray animals such as cats and dogs.

The animals may suffer from skin and eye irritation and the water balloons may hurt them as well.

Here are a few suggestions to help protect animals during Holi celebrations:

Keep them indoors: Traditionally, Holi is celebrated outdoors. One way to reduce exposure of colours to pets is to keep them indoors during the celebrations and let them out once they are over. Post celebrations, it is also advisable to take pets to locations with reduced presence of colours.