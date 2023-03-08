Holi 2023: These 10 songs are perfect for the festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours, falls on March 8 this year. (File)

Holi is a festival of colours and joy, and music plays an important role in its celebration. People gather together, sing, and dance to traditional and modern Holi songs. Music adds to the vibrancy and liveliness of the festival, and it creates a sense of togetherness among people.

There are many popular songs that are played during Holi celebrations, and some of them have become an integral part of the festival. These songs are enjoyed by people of all ages and are played in various languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Rajasthani. Let's take a look at some of the most popular songs that are played during Holi.

Rang Barse – This song is a timeless classic and is a must-play during Holi celebrations. It was sung by Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Silsila and has since become a Holi anthem. The song has a traditional feel to it and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Balam Pichkari – This peppy song from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has become a favorite among the younger generation. The song has a catchy beat and is perfect for dancing and splashing colours on each other.

Holi Ke Din – This song from the movie Sholay is another classic Holi song. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, the song captures the spirit of the festival and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Do Me A Favor Let's Play Holi – This song from the movie Waqt is a fun and upbeat song that is perfect for Holi celebrations. The song has a fusion of Indian and western beats, and the lyrics are playful and fun.

Ang Se Ang Lagana – This song from the movie Darr is a popular Holi song that is still played during Holi celebrations. The song has a romantic feel to it and is perfect for couples who want to dance together during Holi.

Holi Khele Raghuveera – This song from the movie Baghban is a fun and energetic song that is perfect for Holi celebrations. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, the song has a traditional feel to it and is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Lath Mar Holi – This song is from the state of Uttar Pradesh and is played during the Lathmar Holi celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan. The song has a unique rhythm to it, and people dance with sticks while singing the song.

Rang Jo Lagyo – This song from the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya is a romantic Holi song that is perfect for couples. The song has a romantic feel to it, and the lyrics are playful and fun.

Jogira Holi Khelat Nandlal – This is a traditional Holi song from the state of Rajasthan. The song has a unique rhythm to it, and people dance to the beats while singing the song.

Aaj Na Chhodenge – This evergreen classic from Rajesh Khanna’s Kati Patang was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar and is an all-time Holi loop song. The music of the film was composed by RD Burman.

Whether it's traditional songs or modern ones, Holi is incomplete without music and dance. These songs have become an integral part of the festival and are enjoyed by people of all ages.