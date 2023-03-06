 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Holi 2023: 5 famous places where you can celebrate the festival of colours

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Holi: From Anandpur Sahib in Punjab to Shantiniketan in West Bengal, a look at distinct festive celebrations.

Holi, the festival of colours, falls on March 8 this year.

The festival of Holi is a grand, colour-filled occasion in India. It celebrates the Spring season's arrival and commemorates the love between Hindu deities Krishna and Radha. On Holi, people play with powdered colours, share sweets and pray. There are some cities in India where Holi celebrations are especially extravagant. Take a look at some places you can visit:

Mathura

Holi at the birthplace of Lord Krishna is a memorable affair each year with big processions, dance and music events, matki phod contests and performances of Ras Leela -- a dance form that the recounts the story of Krishna, Radha and the Gopis (his consorts and devotees).

Vrindavan