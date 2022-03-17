Holi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on the festival of colours

Holi 2022: The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal.

The vibrant festival of Holi is almost here. It is the day to celebrate the victory of good over evil and to rejoice in the colours of the spring season. This year, Holi falls on March 18.

The festival of colours is celebrated across India with zeal. People throw “gulaal” or dried colour on each other and sing and dance to mark the festival. Some “gujiya” and “thandai” add to the joy of Holi.

If you are away from your family and friends on Holi, you can send them your wishes. Here are some messages to choose from:

May god paint the canvas of your life with bright hues. Happy Holi.

Holi is the time to unwind, de-stress and bond with sweets, thandai and colours. Happy Holi.

Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. Stay Safe!

Read: Holi 2022: You can splash colours all over your Google screen. Here's how

Wishing you a Holi filled with sweet moments and colorful memories to cherish forever.

May this Holi bring to your life the colors of happiness and fill you with excitement for the next adventure of your life. Happy Holi.

Burn all the negativity in your life and usher in positivity. Celebrate this Holi with vibrant colours.

Wishing you a colourful day and a colorful life. Colour your mind with positivity and happiness. Happy Holi.

I wish you good health and prosperity. May God shower his blessings on you on the auspicious occasion of Holi.