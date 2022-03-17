Holi 2022: Banks will be closed for 4 days in these cities

Holi 2022: Banks across private and public sector will remain closed for nine days on account of various public holidays, according to a list prepared by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

With Holi around the corner, bank employees are going to enjoy a long weekend this week. Customers, meanwhile, have to be cautious about the days they are visiting the bank for work.

Banks across private and public sector will remain closed for nine days on account of various public holidays, according to a list prepared by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This month, the number of holidays has been fixed at six, the remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

Since Holi, one of the country's largest festivals, will be celebrated on March 18 this year, banks across the country, with some exceptions, will be closed.

While bank holidays vary from one state to another, to celebrate Holika Dahan festival ahead of Holi, banks will be shut in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on March 17.

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Srinagar on Friday, March 18.

The lenders will also remain shut in some of the states — Orissa, Manipur and Bihar due to Holi or Yaosang on March 19.

Banks also remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month and on all Sundays of the month. So, the lenders will also remain shut on March 20 across the country.