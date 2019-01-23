HMD plans mid-range smartphone Nokia TAS: Report

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is just around the corner, and the internet is teeming with smartphone leaks and rumours. The show offers an excellent platform for manufacturers to showcase new devices, software updates and improved hardware. From the revival of the classic banana phone to the release of several Android One devices, Nokia had an action-packed 2018; the foundation stones for which were laid down at the Mobile World Congress. At the event, attendees were treated to Nokia’s current flagship, the 8 Sirocco and the Nokia 8110, a 4G feature phone with Qualcomm’s 295 Mobile Platform processor.

Nokia will once again be attending the event, occupying a massive 3110 m² space; this does beg the quest: What does Nokia have in store for us? If we are to go by recent leaks, a new mid-range Nokia smartphone, codenamed TAS and a flagship smartphone titled, the Nokia 9.1 PureView.

As the Nokia 6.1 features a Snapdragon 630 SoC with 4GB of RAM, we are likely to see possible upgrades in the RAM and SoC to improve performance and battery. The Nokia 9.1 PureView smartphone will likely succeed the Nokia 8 Sirocco becoming the company’s best flagship phone. The Sirocco 8 was one of the best-value smartphones of 2018, leaving us to expect nothing less from the 9.1 PureView phone. We can also expect the new flagship to feature a penta-lens setup.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, only recently posted a video on Twitter that offered a small teaser of things to come at this year’s Mobile World Congress. It has been over two years since HMD have been selling smartphones under the Nokia brand, providing a unique value proposition with their strong software game. HMD Global’s Vijay Thangavelu, recently stated in an interview, “Part of our promise at HMD Global is to also deliver pure, secure, and up-to-date software updates to the Android One programme, which we believe is something our customers appreciate.”