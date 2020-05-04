HMD Global shipped over 10 million Nokia phones in Q12020

The global smartphone market saw a historic decline in the first quarter of 2020. Global smartphone shipments were down 13 percent at 295 million units. China saw the biggest drop in shipments at 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) as coronavirus forced the country to go under lockdown a couple of months ahead of the rest of the world.

According to Counterpoint, HMD Global shipped over 10 million Nokia phones during the first quarter of 2020. In terms of smartphones, the company was the 13th biggest vendor in Q1 2020 with a 1 percent market share. The report suggested a 44 percent decline as compared to Q1 2019, almost thrice the overall market decline.

Calculation by NokiaMob puts total Nokia smartphone sales in Q1 2020 at 1.7 million units. Nokia is also a big player in the feature phone market. The company is the second biggest brand in the feature phone market with 13 percent, only behind iTEL (27 percent). However, even feature phones saw a 34 percent decline with HMD Global only shipping 8.6 million units in Q1 2020.

In terms of overall phone sales, Nokia shipped around 10.3 million units during Q1 2020, representing a 39 percent decline as compared to Q1 2019. However, Nokia’s 39 percent decline is much higher than the overall 13 percent market decline, which means the coronavirus pandemic is not the only reason for Nokia’s dwindling sales numbers.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Despite a significant decline, Samsung managed to retain its top spot as the global market leader. Huawei and Apple followed in second and third place, respectively. Xiaomi found itself in fourth place, while BBK Electronics brands Oppo, Realme and Vivo saw a strong Q1 2020.