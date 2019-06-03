HMD Global may launch Nokia X71 as Nokia 6.2 in India on June 6, Nokia 9 PureView expected alongside

Nokia is said to launch the Nokia 6.2 globally on June 6. The company has also scheduled an event and sent out official launch invites on the same date, which could possibly mean it could make the device available in India as well. Rumours also suggest that Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 1 Plus could launch alongside at the India event.

According to a tipster account on Twitter Nokia anew, HMD Global would launch Nokia 6.2 at the global launch event. The tipster claims that Nokia 6.2 would have new colours, zooming capabilities and a dedicated night mode for low-light performance.Nokia India has uploaded a video with the caption ‘See things in a new light on the 6th of June ‘19. Stay tuned to #GetAhead in life’, which further supports the claim.

Nokia 6.2 ≠ Nokia X71

It was previously rumoured that Nokia X71, which was launched last month in Taiwan, would launch in India as Nokia 6.2. However, the tipster later notified that Nokia 6.2 and Nokia X71 are not the same handsets.

The tipster has not revealed any specifications of Nokia 6.2 apart from its camera features.

Nokia X71 was unveiled in Taiwan with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a punch-hole on the left side for the 16MP f/2.0 front camera. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 660 coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD. Optics are handled by a triple camera setup that includes a primary 48MP f/1.8 sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The device comes packed with a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging and runs on Android 9.0 Pie. Nokia X71 comes with a power button that doubles as a ‘breathing light’ for notifying unread messages or missed calls. Nokia anew states that the smartphone would launch for USD 290.