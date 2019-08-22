HMD Global confirms launch of new Nokia smartphones, possibly Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2

Nokia has confirmed the launch of new smartphones at the IFA Berlin 2019. HMD Global, the company running Nokia, has not revealed which smartphones it would launch at the event.

It is expected that Nokia would launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 on September 5 at the IFA 2019.



Brand new members of our Nokia mobile family coming soon on stage in Berlin. Only 15 days to go! #IFA19 #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/fJ1YtBrQr2

— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) August 21, 2019

Nokia Mobile’s official Twitter handle confirmed the launch of new smartphones. The 15-second teaser video does not reveal any smartphone’s details.However, a Zeiss executive accidentally revealed and confirmed that Nokia would launch the Nokia 7.2 in September. A screenshot of the tweet, which has now been deleted, was uploaded by tipster Mukul Sharma.

The deleted tweet confirms previous rumours of the Nokia 7.2 sporting a Lumia-like circular camera module with ​triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The image also confirms that Nokia 7.2 would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera unit.

Alongside the Nokia 7.2, HMD Global is also expected to launch the Nokia 6.2. The Nokia 6.2 is rumoured to sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The phone is also expected to feature an FHD+ IPS LCD panel and a 48-megapixel camera.