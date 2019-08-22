App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HMD Global confirms launch of new Nokia smartphones, possibly Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2

The 15-second teaser video does not reveal any smartphone’s details.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nokia has confirmed the launch of new smartphones at the IFA Berlin 2019. HMD Global, the company running Nokia, has not revealed which smartphones it would launch at the event.

It is expected that Nokia would launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 on September 5 at the IFA 2019.

Nokia Mobile’s official Twitter handle confirmed the launch of new smartphones. The 15-second teaser video does not reveal any smartphone’s details.

However, a Zeiss executive accidentally revealed and confirmed that Nokia would launch the Nokia 7.2 in September. A screenshot of the tweet, which has now been deleted, was uploaded by tipster Mukul Sharma. 

The deleted tweet confirms previous rumours of the Nokia 7.2 sporting a Lumia-like circular camera module with ​triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The image also confirms that Nokia 7.2 would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera unit.

related news

Alongside the Nokia 7.2, HMD Global is also expected to launch the Nokia 6.2. The Nokia 6.2 is rumoured to sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The phone is also expected to feature an FHD+ IPS LCD panel and a 48-megapixel camera.

Both these smartphones should make their way to India after the Berlin launch. The Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 series fall in the company’s mid-range portfolio and are expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. More details would be unveiled at the IFA Berlin 2019.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones #Technology

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.