HMD Global confirms launch of new Nokia smartphones, possibly Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2

The 15-second teaser video does not reveal any smartphone’s details.
Nokia has confirmed the launch of new smartphones at the IFA Berlin 2019. HMD Global, the company running Nokia, has not revealed which smartphones it would launch at the event.
It is expected that Nokia would launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 on September 5 at the IFA 2019.Nokia Mobile’s official Twitter handle confirmed the launch of new smartphones. The 15-second teaser video does not reveal any smartphone’s details.
However, a Zeiss executive accidentally revealed and confirmed that Nokia would launch the Nokia 7.2 in September. A screenshot of the tweet, which has now been deleted, was uploaded by tipster Mukul Sharma.
The deleted tweet confirms previous rumours of the Nokia 7.2 sporting a Lumia-like circular camera module with triple-camera setup and an LED flash. The image also confirms that Nokia 7.2 would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner placed below the camera unit.
Alongside the Nokia 7.2, HMD Global is also expected to launch the Nokia 6.2. The Nokia 6.2 is rumoured to sport a Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. The phone is also expected to feature an FHD+ IPS LCD panel and a 48-megapixel camera.Both these smartphones should make their way to India after the Berlin launch. The Nokia 6 and Nokia 7 series fall in the company's mid-range portfolio and are expected to be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. More details would be unveiled at the IFA Berlin 2019.