Hiroshima sweets to wagyu beef: What G7 leaders will be served during Japan summit

G7 leaders will get to taste okonomiyaki, a traditional savoury pancake from Hiroshima (Representational image)

G7 leaders meeting in Japan this week will be treated to a range of local delicacies – including a savoury pancake that became the signature dish of Hiroshima after the city was destroyed by a US atomic bomb.

The G7 is an informal grouping of the world’s seven leading economies - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Leaders of the Group of Seven countries will meet in the Japanese city of Hiroshima between May 19 to 21 for the G7 Summit.

This year, with Japan’s turn to host the summit, participants can expect the country’s signature and famously expensive wagyu beef on the menu, besides lesser-known regional delicacies.

A copy of the provisional menu, seen by The Guardian, revealed that G7 leaders will be served four official meals over two days. The working lunch on Saturday will include marinated salmon, Japanese rockfish and chicken ballotine. A lemon semifreddo served with citrus cream and sake lees will also be on the menu.

It will also include some dishes that might not be to everyone’s taste – like grilled taro root and sea urchin stuffed with natto – traditional Japanese fermented soyabeans known for their slimy texture and pungent smell. However, some of the more popular Japanese flavours like miso and edamame will also be included in the two-day menu.

Saturday’s working dinner will take place at a traditional ryokan inn on the island of Miyajima and will feature several seafood dishes. A clear sea bream soup will be followed by Hiroshima beef and eel sushi, while dessert will comprise of traditional Hiroshima sweets.

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida, host of the summit, has reportedly been heavily involved in deciding what food will be served to world leaders. Besides highlighting local ingredients and products, the food will also reflect Kishida’s personal tastes.

Therefore, okonomiyaki is expected to feature heavily on the menu as Kishida is known to be partial to the savoury pancake that became extremely popular in Hiroshima after the atomic bombing of 1945.

Initially after the bombing, the savoury pancake was made using flour that the US provided in huge quantities. As the city recovered, more and more ingredients were included in the pancake. Today, okonomiyaki is generally made with flour, cabbage, fried noodles and pork, drizzled with a sweet sauce on top.