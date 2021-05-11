MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Hindu woman in Pakistan cracks Central Superior Services examination

Sana Ramachand, an MBBS doctor, is one of the 221 candidates declared successful in the CSS examination out of the 18,553 who had appeared in the written tests.

PTI
May 11, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
BBC Urdu reported that Sana Ramchand is the first Hindu woman who had been selected for the PAS after passing the CSS examination. (Image: Twitter/@DrSanaRamchand)

BBC Urdu reported that Sana Ramchand is the first Hindu woman who had been selected for the PAS after passing the CSS examination. (Image: Twitter/@DrSanaRamchand)

In a first, a Hindu woman in Pakistan has cleared the country's prestigious Central Superior Services (CSS) examination and has been selected for the elite Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).

Sana Ramachand is an MBBS doctor, hailing from rural area of Shikarpur district in Sindh province, which has the largest Hindu population in Pakistan.

She is one of the 221 candidates declared successful in the CSS examination out of the 18,553 who had appeared in the written tests. The final selection has been made after an elaborate medical, psychological and oral tests.

The groups are allotted at the last stage when final merit is determined.

After the result, Ramchand tweeted: "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh", and added, "I'm pleased to share that by the grace of Allah Almighty, I have cleared the CSS 2020 and been allocated to PAS. All credit goes to my parents."

Close

Related stories

The pass percentage in the latest CSS has been less than 2 percent which shows the tough competition as well as the rigorous standards applied by the Federal Public Service Commission responsible for these recruitments.

The PAS is the top tier often followed by Pakistan Police Services and Foreign Services of Pakistan and others. Those allotted PAS are appointed Assistant Commissioners and later promoted District Commissioners, the powerful administrators controlling the districts.

BBC Urdu reported that Ramchand is the first Hindu woman who had been selected for the PAS after passing the CSS examination.

A total of 79 women made it to the final list and have been allotted various groups including PAS. The topper is also a woman, Maheen Hassan, who was also allotted the PAS.

Ramchand did her MBBS from Chandka Medical College in Sindh province and completed her house job in the Civil Hospital Karachi. She is currently doing FCPS from Sindh Institute of Urology and Transparent and soon would become a qualified surgeon.

Several people, including some political leaders, congratulated her on social media for her achievement.

"Congratulations to Dr Sana Ramchand. She has done proud the Hindu community of Pakistan, indeed the whole country," Senior leader of Pakistan People Party Farhatullah Babar tweeted.

A social media user Sumeet Rathore tweeted: "Amidst all the unusual news every day, let''s congratulate Dr Sana Ramchand— the first Hindu female for successfully qualifying CSS2020Exam, and appointed as an Assistant Commissioner…Proud for All the Hindu Community."
PTI
TAGS: #Pakistan #World News
first published: May 11, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.