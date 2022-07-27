English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Hindu College alumnus donates Rs 1 crore for scholarship foundation

    An alumnus of Delhi University's Hindu College has donated Rs 1 crore for a scholarship foundation in the college

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

    An alumnus of Delhi University's Hindu College has donated Rs 1 crore for a scholarship foundation in the college, with five under-graduate students winning the scholarship in the inaugural year.

    "Raj Bhargava (IAS retired), former chief secretary, Home Affairs, Government of India and an illustrious alumnus of Hindu College recently returned to the campus with a corpus fund of Rs 1 crore for a scholarship foundation for social sciences at the undergraduate level," Hindu College said in a statement.

    As many as five students were given the scholarship during the inaugural year, it said. The scholarships are renewable, motivating students to perform in an environment of opportunities and helping them shape a holistic personality.

    The allocation of scholarships was through a rigorous selection process comprising a college-wide written Merit Assessment Test (MAT) followed by an interactive session of shortlisted candidates with an expert committee.

    The college gave away the prize money of Rs 75,000 and a tablet device to each of the two winners Ayush Singh Rajpoot (History) and Gavish Lohat (Political Science), Divya (History) and Vismay Vairagi (Economics). The two runners-up, were given a laptop each.

    Close

    Related stories

    In addition, a fifth student was also awarded a tablet device in recognition of his outstanding performance.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi University #Hindu College #scholarship
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 04:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.