 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

High amounts of cancer, diabetes-causing chemicals found in sanitary pads in India: Study

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

Although all types of sanitary napkins tested positive for the presence of cancer-causing chemicals, the highest amounts were found in self-proclaimed 'organic' sanitary napkins, the study found.

Phthalates, found in sanitary napkins, are known to cause reproductive toxicity and are also considered potentially cancer causing. (Representative image)

High amounts of chemicals linked with heart disorders, diabetes and cancer, have been found in popular sanitary napkins sold in India, according to a study done by a Delhi-based environmental NGO.

The study by NGO, Toxics Link, found the presence of phthalates and volatile organic compounds in a total of ten samples, six inorganic and four organic sanitary pads available in the market. The findings were published in a report titled 'Menstrual Waste 2022'.

Phthalates, found in sanitary napkins, are known to cause reproductive toxicity and are also considered potentially cancer causing. Phthalates have also been identified to have a possible association with fertility impairment, early puberty in girls, asthma, and thyroid.

Interestingly, although all types of sanitary napkins, organic and inorganic, tested positive for the presence of phthalates, the highest amounts of phthalates were found in self-proclaimed 'organic' sanitary napkins, the study found.

 

Sanitary napkins samples were checked for presence of a total of 25 volatile organic compounds (VOCs) out of which compounds such as acetone, chloroform, Benzene, toluene, and others were detected in all the samples, inorganic and organic.