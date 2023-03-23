Hero Uber driver stops ride to rescue crash victim: ‘Most valuable player’

An Uber driver in United States helped save a man after a horrific accident occurred on his route. His passenger shared the episode on social media, hailing the driver as a hero.

John T Fox from Tampa, Florida tweeted last week that he was travelling home from the airport with his wife and children in an Uber when a truck in another lane flipped multiple times and landed in front of them

"Windows open, no seat belt, I thought there's no way the driver survived," Fox said.

The man and his driver quickly stepped out of the car to look for the victim. The driver, identified as Almir, pulled the man out of the truck. Almir had wet wipes in his car, which were used to clean blood off the man.

Fox said many other passersby stopped to help them attend to the man. He described it as a "wonderful scene of humanity after a scary few moments".

Mozilla launches ‘trustworthy AI’ startup Mozilla.ai "Proud of my city," he added. Fox gave a special shout out to Almir, saying he couldn't tip him over 200 percent because of Uber's rules, even though he deserved more. "He deserves a freaking commendation," Fox wrote. The driver was more than happy to share credit, describing the rescue as a team work. "Thank you John...we did everything like team," he replied to Fox. "Well, if we're a team, you're the MVP (most valuable player)," the passenger said in response. Uber praise their driver's "swift and courageous" response. " His bravery and selflessness make the Uber community stronger, and we’re thankful for his commitment to keep his fellow Floridians safe," the company told local news outlet WFLA-TV. Almir drove his passengers home after first responders arrived on the site.