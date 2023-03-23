 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hero Uber driver stops ride to rescue crash victim: ‘Most valuable player’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Almir was driving a family home from the airport in Tampa, Florida when a truck flipped and landed before his car. What he did next won over hearts.

Almir's passengers hailed him as a hero online. (Image credit: John T Fox)

An Uber driver in United States helped save a man after a horrific accident occurred on his route. His passenger shared the episode on social media, hailing the driver as a hero.

John T Fox from Tampa, Florida tweeted last week that he was travelling home from the airport with his wife and children in an Uber when a truck in another lane flipped multiple times and landed in front of them

"Windows open, no seat belt, I thought there's no way the driver survived," Fox said.

The man and his driver quickly stepped out of the car to look for the victim. The driver, identified as Almir, pulled the man out of the truck. Almir had wet wipes in his car, which were used to clean blood off the man.

 