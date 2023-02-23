This luxury brand gave a bonus of Rs 3.5 lakh to each of its 19,700 employees

French luxury brand Hermès has decided to pay a one-time year-end bonus of €4,000 (approximately Rs 3.5 lakh) to each of its 19,700 employees globally amid surging sales and profits. The bonus will be paid at the end of February, reports said.

The announcement of the bonus follows the 6 percent increase in salaries of employees based in France in 2022 and the €100 (approximately Rs 8,700) increase granted in January last year and renewed in July, French publication Le Monde reported.

Hermes specialises in leather goods, fashion accessories, and lifestyle products.

At a meeting with analysts last week, CEO Axel Dumas presented the year-end bonuses and stated that the 12,400 Hermes employees in France will receive the equivalent of 17 months' salary annually, including profit-sharing and incentive bonuses.