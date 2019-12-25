App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, is making headlines

Sunak, the Conservatives' Chief Secretary to the Treasury, is in line for promotion to a full Cabinet portfolio in the reshuffle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rishi Sunak, considered to be close to Boris Johnson, is being tipped by senior members of Britain's Conservative Party to run a new "economic super-ministry", according to a report in Financial Times.

Sunak is married to NR Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata. The two met while studying at Stanford University and the couple is blessed with two daughters.

He began his political career in 2015 when he was elected as MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, a seat previously held by William Hague.

In the June 2016 membership referendum, Sunak supported the UK leaving the European Union (EU).

After serving as a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee from 2015−2017, Sunak was again elected as MP in the 2017 general elections with a greater majority.

Sunak's growing popularity landed him a third term in the 2019 general elections. During the campaign, he represented PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives Party in both the BBC's and ITV's seven-way election debates.

He was selected as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury by Johnson on 24 July 2019 and became a member of the Privy Council the next day.

He previously worked as an analyst for investment bank Goldman Sachs, and later at various hedge fund management firms including The Children's Investment Fund Management.

First Published on Dec 25, 2019 06:07 pm

