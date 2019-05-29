Here's why Hema Malini and Sunny Deol can’t sit together in parliament

Bollywood veteran and two-term parliamentarian Hema Malini will not be able to guide and support her stepson Sunny Deol while he attends his first session in the Lok Sabha debut. The two BJP leaders will have to seat well apart in the Lower House for the session that is set it commence on June 6.

The recently-concluded national general elections brought the 17th Lok Sabha to power, which reportedly has around 300 first-time MPs, Sunny Deol being one of them. Some other noteworthy debutants this session are singer Hansraj Hans, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, actor Ravi Kishan, actor Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Although most of these MPs are veterans and experts in their past trade, going by the official seating system, they will regardless be seated much behind seasoned, senior MPs.

For instance, veteran actress Hema Malini, who will serve her second term as a parliamentarian this term on a BJP ticket, will be sitting somewhere in the middle. Her stepson Sunny Deol, who came to power on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur constituency, will be seated with the backbenchers, given this will be his maiden stint as a politician.

Controversial BJP MP Sadhavi Pragya Thakur, too, will be seated towards the back since she is a debutant. She will sit far behind MP Anurag Thakur who may be younger than her but is serving his fourth time in the parliament.

Notably, every Lok Sabha, the elected parliamentarians are designated seats, which are decided as per a set formula.

For instance, to the right of the Speaker are seated members of the ruling party or the ruling alliance whereas members of the opposition party or alliance are seated to the left.

The front rows are allotted usually to the prime minister and his cabinet along with a few other senior party leaders. Similarly, the leader of the opposition and other supremos of non-ruling parties take up the first row to the left.

The last benches are reserved for the newcomers; exceptions are made only if they are allotted a cabinet portfolio.