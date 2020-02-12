App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why Anand Mahindra shared a chart on 10 rules of Ikagai on Twitter

Admitting that he isn't very familiar with the philosophy either, he pointed out that no one needs a PhD in the subject to understand the basic principles.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on February 12 shared a diagram on the basic tenets of the Japanese Ikigai philosophy.

Admitting that he isn't very familiar with the philosophy either, he pointed out that no one needs a PhD in the subject to understand the basic principles.

Now, Ikigai as a concept means the "reason for being" or why one would want to wake up every morning. The diagram he shared is an illustration done by Tanmay Vora, detailing 10 such rules that can keep a person going. It is based on the book 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life' written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralle.

Some users found truth in his suggestion and wrote:





First Published on Feb 12, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

