Here's why Anand Mahindra shared a chart on 10 rules of Ikagai on Twitter

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on February 12 shared a diagram on the basic tenets of the Japanese Ikigai philosophy.



I am not very familiar with this philosophy but you don’t need a Ph.D in the subject to see the common sense in this prescription for life. A good chart to see every morning before plunging into the day’s routine... pic.twitter.com/mTibewNSu0

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2020

Admitting that he isn't very familiar with the philosophy either, he pointed out that no one needs a PhD in the subject to understand the basic principles.

Now, Ikigai as a concept means the "reason for being" or why one would want to wake up every morning. The diagram he shared is an illustration done by Tanmay Vora, detailing 10 such rules that can keep a person going. It is based on the book 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret To A Long And Happy Life' written by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralle.



