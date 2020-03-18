App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's why a Kerala shop has turned into a selfie spot amid coronavirus outbreak

"Many people want to take a selfie with me; some just look at me and smile… Several persons who pass by my shop in their vehicles, pop their heads out to take another glance," the shopowner said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: IANS
Image: IANS

With the deadly coronavirus triggering worldwide panic and forcing governments to carry out preventive measures, a shop in Kerala's  Muvattupuzha town has managed to attract attention for a different reason.

Located at a distance of 40 km from Kochi, the name of this quaint shop is  'Corona', which explains its new-found popularity.

Pareed's shop sells cloth materials and stitches garments.

Track this blog for the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

related news

A News18 report quoting IANS stated that the name of the shop has earned the owner the moniker 'Corona Pareed'.

"Many people want to take a selfie with me; some just look at me and smile… Several persons who pass by my shop in their vehicles, pop their heads out to take another glance," he said.

When the 'Corona Textiles' owner was asked why he chose this name for his establishment, he said: "I looked up the dictionary and took a liking for this word."

He is, however, aware of the impact of the deadly coronavirus and he has kept a bottle of alcohol-based hand sanitizer at the entrance of his shop for use.

India's first confirmed case of COVID-19 was from Kerala. Although the person has recovered, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 27 now.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 04:26 pm

