Here's what Smriti Irani said after Robert Vadra announced his plans to campaign for Congress

The battle for the ballot has been intensifying with every passing day. While the Congress has been alleging that the ruling party is promoting communal agendas, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been training guns on rampant corruption during the grand old party’s reign.

Such skirmishes, as we get closer to the election date, have increased.

Robert Vadra, businessman and husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, recently announced that he will campaign for Congress.



Union Finance Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress party for the #LokSabhaElections2019: I don't know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP. pic.twitter.com/xZyGiw0Xuy

— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

Vadra had told news agency ANI that he will campaign "all over India" for the Congress party. Responding to this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley quipped: “I don't know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP.”

Jaitley wasn’t the only one from the ruling party to indulge in some ‘friendly banter’.

BJP leader Smriti Irani threw shade at Vadra and said: “I would only like to say this: Robert Vadra may go wherever he wants, but the people would be well-advised to keep a close watch on their lands while he is around.”

Notably, this is not the first time Vadra has expressed interest in joining active politics.

He had earlier said: “I don't have to be in politics to help the people of the country, but if by joining I can make a larger difference, then why not? But the people will decide.”

At the moment, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations of illegal allotment of a land parcel in Bikaner. Robert Vadra’s connection to the land scam is being probed by the agency who believe he laundered money in the process, which took place in the UPA era.