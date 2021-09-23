Here's how you can link your passport with COVID-19 vaccine certificate

(Representative image: Reuters)

Give the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, linking your passport with the vaccine certificate is necessary if you want to travel abroad. While leaving the country, it is highly likely that you may be asked for a vaccine certificate linked to your passport, especially at the point of your departure.

Here're the steps to link your passport with the COVID-19 vaccine certificate:

Step 1: If you have already been vaccinated using a different photo ID, log in to your account on the official CoWIN website. Visit www.cowin.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the “Raise Issue” button in the “Account Details” section.

Step 3: Among the three options you see from Certificate Correction; Merge Multiple Dose #1 Provisional Certificates and Add Passport Details. Click on “Add Passport Details”.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Step 4: Enter your passport number in the “Enter Beneficiary’s Passport Number” section. Be careful while entering the correct passport number, as you will only be allowed to change the certificate photo ID details once.

Step 5: Once that's done, tick the box that says “I declare that this passport belongs to the beneficiary. The name of the passport holder is the same as mentioned on the vaccine certificate.”

Step 6: “Submit Request” button. Once you do that, you will receive a message on the registered mobile number confirming that your request has been submitted. Soon after, you will receive another message stating that your request has been “updated successfully”.

Go back to the Account Details page and click on the “Certificate” button next to the name of the account to which you have added passport details. You will be able to download your new vaccine certificate linked to your passport.