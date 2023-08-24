Here’s how much R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen won at the Chess World Cup

R Praggnanandhaa faced off against Norway's Magnus Carlsen at the finals.

In a riveting clash that kept the chess world on the edge of their seats, the FIDE World Cup culminated with a momentous showdown between Magnus Carlsen and R Praggnanandhaa. The world held its collective breath as the young prodigy, Praggnanandhaa, began the third day of the intense final with an impressive display of prowess against the seasoned grandmaster. However, the day's crescendo followed a familiar script, with Carlsen, the reigning world number one, clinching his inaugural World Cup title with a gritty score of 2.5 - 1.5.

The grand prize of the tournament wasn't merely a prestigious title but also a substantial purse, with Carlsen walking away with a haul of approximately Rs 90,93,551 ($110,000), while Praggnanandhaa bagging a prize money of approximately Rs 66,13,444 ($80,000). The FIDE World Cup boasted an impressive total prize pool of around Rs 1,51,392,240.

Praggnanandhaa triumphed over world number two Hikaru Nakamura and world number three Fabiano Caruana in the preceding rounds to reach the finals.

At 18, Praggnanandhaa etched his name into history as the youngest Chess World Cup finalist ever. He follows Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to be the third youngest player to quality for the Candidates tournament.

Read: 'A star is born': Twitter congratulates R Praggnanandhaa for his runner up finish at Chess World Cup

Praggnanandhaa confirmed his berth at the Candidates tournament to be held in Canada in 2024 after beating Fabio Caruaana 3.5-2.5 in Round 7 of the tournament.

Carlsen will square off against China's Ding Liren in the subsequent World Championship.